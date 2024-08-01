 Why was water leaking in the new Parliament building? Lok Sabha Secretariat explains | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Why was water leaking in the new Parliament building? Lok Sabha Secretariat explains

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2024 04:50 PM IST

The secretariat said the problem was timely detected and fixed.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued a clarification over videos of a water leak inside the new Parliament building, saying the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the lobby had been slightly displaced and it was later fixed.

Water dripping from the ceiling of the new Parliament building being collected in a bucket. (Photo from X)
Water dripping from the ceiling of the new Parliament building being collected in a bucket. (Photo from X)

"There are media reports that heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday caused water leakage into the Lobby of the newly inaugurated Parliament Building, raising concerns about the weather resilience of the structure. It has also been reported that waterlogging was noticed around the premises, particularly near the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar, with several videos of the waterlogging going viral on social media platforms," it said in a statement.

It said the green domes were installed to ensure natural light in the Parliament building.

"In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day-to-day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," it said.

The secretariat said the problem was timely detected and fixed.

"The problem was, however, detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately. Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed. Similarly, accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar also got drained out quickly," it added.

The Opposition questioned the durability of the new Parliament building after Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video on X that showed water leaking from the roof of the lobby of the new Parliament building.

"Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion," he wrote on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government, saying the old building was better than the new.

Follow Us On