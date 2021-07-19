Widespread, intense rainfall activity to continue over NW India till Wednesday

Widespread and heavy rains lashed several parts of northwest India and the Western Himalayan region on Monday.

This is mainly because of the western end of the monsoon trough running over parts of northwest India and two cyclonic circulations causing convective activity over the region. Satellite images show dense cloud cover over northwest India. Heavy and widespread rain over the region is likely to continue till Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The west coast is also receiving intense rainfall mainly because of an offshore trough (area of low pressure) stretching from Maharashtra to Karnataka coast.

Between Sunday and Monday, weather stations that recorded over 7cm rain are: Uran- 45cm; Thane- 28cm; Ulhasnagar- 20cm; Sanpada -24.8cm; Matheran-27 cm; Mormugao and Harnai-19 cm each; Panjim and Ratnagiri-15 each; and Bulsar and Mahabaleshwar-10 each cm all in Maharashtra. In Delhi, Mungespur -10cm, Najafgarh -9cm, Safdarjung -7cm, and Palam -10cm.

“The western end of the monsoon trough is passing close to Delhi. There are also two cyclonic circulations, one over southwest Uttar Pradesh and another over north Pakistan. The combination of these features is bringing widespread and continuous rains here over NW India. Both radar and satellite images are showing convective activity and dense cloud cover over the region stretching from Punjab to north Madhya Pradesh. It’s an intense patch,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

“There is very strong wind convergence along the west coast and an offshore trough is also affecting the region bringing heavy rains,” she added.

The western end of monsoon trough is running close to its normal position and is likely to shift gradually northwards from July 20 when more rains also expected along the Himalayan foothills, scientists said. Its eastern end is lying north of its normal position and is likely to continue there for the next two days and shift southwards thereafter.

A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 23. An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist the next 3-4 days.

Present spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue till July 20 with widespread rainfall and very heavy falls very likely over western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh).

Isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana on July 19 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 20 over the same areas.

Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated intense spells is very likely over Delhi during the next 24 hours.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over west coast and adjoining inland areas during the next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls (over 20cm) are also very likely over Konkan, Goa and adjoining ghat areas of madhya Maharashtra till July 22.