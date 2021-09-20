Widespread rain likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP for next two days

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand till September 23, according to India Meteorological Department.

A low pressure area is lying over central parts of east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

Western part of the monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position and its eastern end is its near normal position. Due to these meteorological features, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.

Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over east Rajasthan today; over Gujarat region today and tomorrow and over Saurashtra and Kutch till September 23.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over Uttrakhand till September 23. Widespread rainfall with and isolated heavy rain is likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today.