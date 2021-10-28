Widespread rain likely over peninsular India till month end

South peninsular India is likely to receive widespread and heavy rain till October 30, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A low pressure area is lying over central parts of South Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards during the next 3 days. A trough in easterlies is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with this low pressure area to northwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of these systems, heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu till October 30 with isolated extremely heavy rain likely tomorrow, the weather department said.

The department has also forecast Isolated heavy rainfall over the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till October 31.

Mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5-6 days.

Also Read | Delhi: In first for the season, temp below 15°C as AQI worsens

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on October 25, making it the seventh most-delayed retreat since 1975, and with the setting in of north-easterly winds, northeast monsoon commenced over south peninsular India.

In October so far, 38% excess rain with 206% excess over northwest India; 20% excess over east and northeast India; 15% excess over central India and 23% excess over south peninsula, has been recorded.