Widow in Odisha dies after man she loaned Rs 50000 sets her ablaze

The three accused against whom police have registered a murder case have absconded.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A 33-year-old widow in Odisha’s Kendrapara district died of burn injuries on Tuesday after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man and his family Monday night when she asked him to return Rs 50,000 that he she had lent him two months ago, police said.

Kendrapara’s Superintendent of Police Niti Shekhar said Subhadra Behera, a widow of Dhaniapada

village had reportedly lent Rs 50,000 to her neighbor Biswajit Swain.

“Swain had left his home after borrowing the amount. On Monday night, Behera had gone to Swain’s house after learning about his return and demanded repayment of the amount following which a heated exchange of words ensued between the two,” said the SP.

Behera went back to her home, but came back again to Swain’s house and demanded her money back. Enraged over her demand, the family members of the youth poured kerosene on her and burnt her alive. Villagers rescued Subhadra in a critical condition and rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, police have registered a murder case against Swain and two others and started an investigation. The three accused are absconding.

