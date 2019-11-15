‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:47 IST

A professor of GB Pant University allegedly asked a girl student over phone to come to his home for cooking at midnight as his wife was not at home.

“This issue was raised by a girl before the vice-chancellor (VC) at the university disciplinary committee meeting held in October. Since no written complaint was filed by her so no action was taken against the accused,” said Dr Salil Tewari, dean, student welfare, Pant University.

The girl students complained to the VC that the professor, who held the charge of warden of their hostel, was allegedly making calls to a girl at midnight. When she disconnected his phone, he would repeatedly call even after that.

The girl alleged that one midnight he sent a text message wishing her on her birthday and then rang her and said ‘my wife is not home, who will cook, you come’.

The girl showed the messages texted by the professor as proof but the university committee has not taken strong action against the professor.

According to a university official, wishing not to be named, the accused professor was warden of a hostel when this incident happened but later was removed from the post of warden in October.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya has taken cognisance of the allegation levelled by a student against the professor of GB Pant University.

In statement, the governor has instructed the vice-chancellor to investigate the matter and take strict action against the professor.

The governor has also instructed university authorities to ensure that a safe environment is provided to all female students of the Pant university. She has also sought a report from the vice-chancellor regarding the management of the women’s hostels of the university.

Pant University registrar AP Sharma said as per the directions of Governor, they will probe the matter and take appropriate action. “We take such incidents seriously. The professor has already been removed from the post of warden. We will ensure that girls studying here don’t face any problems,”he said.