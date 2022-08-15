Will aim to provide 2mn jobs: Bihar CM Nitish

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the new Grand Alliance government would provide at least one million jobs in the government to the youth and as many “employment opportunities” in various sectors.

The announcement comes amid repeated attacks by the Opposition on deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing one million jobs during the 2020 assembly elections campaign.

Speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to mark 75 years of Independence, Kumar said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) alliance government “wishes to create about two million jobs in course of time”.

“We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs (two million),” he said.

“Now we have come together and with the new generation by our side (referring to Tejashwi) we want that maximum government jobs should be given to the youth of the state...,” he added.

Soon after the announcement, Yadav took to Twitter to thank the chief minister. “Many thanks to respected chief minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji for the historic announcement of arranging 10 lakh jobs and other 10 lakh jobs in Bihar as per the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“We will take Bihar towards the path of development and progress. It’s an oath!,” Yadav added.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) allied with Yadav’s RJD last week to form the government in Bihar, with the CM walking out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance for a second time.

During the speech on Monday, Kumar also took a veiled dig at his former ally, BJP, as he spoke about the futility of a population law and the efficacy of better education for women for achieving an improved fertility rate.

“What was the experience of China after it introduced the population law? It has since been always revising the number of children it will allow its citizens to have. We had statistical data to suggest fertility rates declined in women with a high level of education. We worked in that direction and we are close to achieving our target,” he said.

The need for population control through legislation was one of the many issues on which Kumar’s JD(U) fought with the BJP until the two parties parted ways.

The CM also spoke about the much-touted caste census that his government has ordered and promised “targeted assistance for all those who are identified as socially and economically vulnerable”.

Kumar also defended the liquor prohibition law, saying the government has been working on social reforms along the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas.

Quoting Gandhi, he said, “liquor not only robs men of their money but of their reason”.

He also cited a 2018 World Health Organization report on the ill effects of alcohol consumption, which said three million deaths related to alcohol consumption occur every year.

The BJP called the announcement on jobs nothing but a continuation of the NDA’s poll promise. “During 2020 assembly polls, the NDA had announced to generate 19 lakh employment under Atma Nirbhar Bihar Yojana. We are happy that Nitish Kumar is trying to fulfil that,” said BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel.

