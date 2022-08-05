Will be neutralised soon, says J&K cop on terrorists who killed Bihar worker

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said investigators have identified the people who carried out the attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which one labourer from Bihar was killed and two more were injured.

Additional director general of police ADGP Vijay Kumar said that the two terrorists on a bike targetted the migrant workers in Pulwama on Thursday evening. “We have identified both the attackers. They will be neutralised soon,” Kumar told reporters in Srinagar. He said the attack was carried by cadre of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Police said that the two injured workers are stable and undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The labourer killed in the attack was identified by the police as Mohammad Mumtaz of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The two injured, Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Majbool, are residents of Rampor, Bihar.

Meanwhile, a group that called itself United Liberation Front has claimed responsibilty for the attack on the migrant workers. Umar Wani, who identified himself as spokesman of the group, said in a statement on social media that the attack was part of “operation clean up” that will be intensified in coming days. “Its warning to all those who are part of settlers programme. And those part of this programme will be targetted,” the statement said.

Thursday’s attack took place in the evening when labourers were at their rented place in Gadoora village.

“The injured are in hospital and stable… A hunt is on to trace the attackers,” a police spokesman said. The attack has worried migrant workers, especially those in south Kashmir. This year there have been series of attacks on migrant workers by militants.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari condenmed the attack. “I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on migrant labourers that took place in Pulwama area. My condolences to the family of the deceased, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said Altaf Bukhari in a tweet.

Peoples Conference chairman, Sajjad Lone while condemning the attack on migrant labourers said terrorists should rot in hell. “May they (terrorists) rot in hell. And prayers for our brave labourers,” he said.