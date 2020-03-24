Will be pushed back 21 years if we can’t manage 21 days: PM Modi on Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned that India will have to pay a high price if the country cannot enforce a 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus.

“If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days we will be pushed back by 21 years,” Modi said in a televised address to the nation, his second in a week on a day when the number of Covid-19 infections in the country rose to more than 500.

He said the 21 days will be sacrosanct and likened them to a ‘Lakshman rekha’ for citizens to save themselves.

The 21-day lockdown is the most severe response yet by the central government to combat the spread of coronavirus that has showed exponential growth this month after only three persons had been infected in Kerala in January.

He acknowledged that there will be an economic price to pay for the lockdown but warned that ignoring social distancing may extract an incalculable price from the country.

“India is at a stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can reduce the impact of this pandemic. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again,” Modi said.

He emphasised that social distancing is the only way to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus

“There is no way to avoid coronavirus other than social distancing. We have to break the cycle of transmission,, Some are under the impression that social distancing are for patients,. Social distancing is for everyone, even for the prime minister,” Modi said.

Without naming any particular country, he said that coronavirus spread so exponentially that it seemed to overwhelm some some countries.

“You have seen how many countries have been rendered helpless by coronavirus. It is spreading so fast that despite the best efforts by these countries they are facing huge challenges.”