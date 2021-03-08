Will continue protest demanding discussion on fuel price hike in Parliament, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Congress will continue its protest demanding discussion on a hike in fuel prices in Parliament.
His remarks came as Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition MPs demanding on fuel price hike in Parliament. Later, the Upper House was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
"We will continue our agitation demanding a discussion on fuel price rise when Rajay Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," Kharge told reporters here.
The Congress MP said the government has collected ₹21 lakh crores by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products in the last six years.
"None of the other larger nations has imposed cess and duty as much as the Indian government has imposed and even after all this, the government was not ready to talk about these issues," he said.
"Narendra Modi government has collected ₹21 lakh crore by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products in the last six years. None of the larger power counties has imposed cess and duty as much as the Indian government has imposed and the government was not ready to talk about these issues," said Kharge.
"The UPA government there was only 10 ₹was excise duty and under the NDA government it is ₹33," he added.
Congress MP Dipendra Hooda said, "The NDA government has only increased the rate of crops by 30 per cent and price of diesel by 89 per cent," said Hooda.
"From common man to farmers, everyone is suffering due to rising Inflation rate in the country," said.
After slogans were raised in Rajya Sabha, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
