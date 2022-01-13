‘Will examine & take action’: Civil aviation ministry on alleged water supply disruption at Tirupati airport

The Union civil aviation ministry will examine the complaint about disruption of water supply at Tirupati international airport allegedly by the leaders of the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh and “will take necessary action,” civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister’s announcement came after Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP GVL Narasimha Rao wrote to him, claiming that YSRCP leaders caused the disruption as a revenge, after some of their party members were denied entry into the airport earlier on January 10. In his letter, Rao also attached copies of local media reports about the incident.

In response, Scindia, in a tweet, said, “We will examine the issue at our end & take necessary action. Passengers & staff at the airport will not face any further inconvenience.”

Earlier in the day Rao had shared a copy of his letter to Scindia on Twitter. “In a shocking incident,

@YSRCParty leaders have got water supply stopped to Tirupati intrntl Airport, staff qtrs & roads dug up. Highly condemnable. I've written to Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Ji seeking a high level probe into the incident,” he said.

In his letter, Rao said that the Tirupati Municipal Corporation had “suddenly” stopped the supply of water at the airport and also dug up the roads leading to the residential quarters.

“On Monday i.e January 10, Tirupati Municipal Corporation suddenly stopped water supply to the Airport and the residential quarters hours after Airport entry was denied to some members of the ruling YSRCP party the previous day,” he said.

“This highhanded, vengeful and thoughtless action has inconvenienced hundreds of passengers who travel to and from Tirupati airport and has caused serious hardship to the families in residential quarters. Vengeful action did not stop at that. Roads leading to the residential quarters were suddenly dug up which prevented movement of vehicles including the private water tankers,” he added, demanding for an enquiry into the issue.

However, he also highlighted that the civic body had said the disruptions were due to repairs but dismissed the explanation as “flimsy” and claimed it was an act of revenge.

“Though the senior officials of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation claim that the supply disruption was due to repairs, this explanation is flimsy and everyone knows that this was done as a retaliatory measure by the local leaders of the YSRCP party,” he said.

Further, he also said that the water supply to the airport and the residential quarters were restored within a day but the dug-up roads might take at least a week’s time to be repaired.