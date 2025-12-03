Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Will fight 2026 assembly polls from Nemom: Kerala BJP prez

ByVishnu Varma
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 08:06 am IST

BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced he will contest the 2026 Assembly elections from Nemom constituency, marking a bold move for the party.

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar declared on Tuesday that he would contest the 2026 Assembly elections from Nemom constituency.

Will fight 2026 assembly polls from Nemom: Kerala BJP prez
Will fight 2026 assembly polls from Nemom: Kerala BJP prez

Chandrasekhar’s remarks came at a press briefing organised by the Thrissur Press Club in the light of the ensuing local body polls.

To a reporter’s question on whether he would fight the Assembly polls next year, the BJP leader replied, “100%, I will fight. You can write it down. Do you want to know the constituency? It’s Nemom.”

Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district was won by the BJP’s O Rajagopal in the 2016 Assembly polls and is the only seat the party has ever won in Kerala. In the 2021 polls, BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan lost to CPM’s V Sivankutty in Nemom by 3949 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chandrasekhar, then as the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, had a lead of over 22,000 votes in the Nemom segment. However, he lost out to Shashi Tharoor of the Congress by 16,077 votes.

Chandrasekhar’s declaration of his own candidacy is surprising, as the BJP follows a system where the party’s highest body, Parliamentary Board, approves candidates after rigorous discussions at the state and national level. The BJP’s state unit has so far not initiated internal discussions on candidates for next year’s Assembly polls.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Will fight 2026 assembly polls from Nemom: Kerala BJP prez
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On