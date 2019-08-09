Will go ahead with day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya case: SC

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:54 IST

New Delhi Rejecting an objection by Muslim parties in the case, to a daily hearing of the Babri-Ram Janam Bhoomi title suit in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi clarified on Friday that the court “will continue day to day hearing in the case.”

Responding to an intervention made by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Mmuslim parties, that a daily hearing would not give them enough time to prepare, Chief Justice Gogoi said, the court will go ahead, but that if Dhavan required a mid-week break, he would get one.

The Supreme Court on Thursday fast-tracked the hearing in the RamJanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case and indicated that the five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Gogoi would sit on all five days of the week to hear the matter. Earlier the case was to be taken up on three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Usually matters referred to a large bench or constitution bench are listed on three days of the week , Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which are termed as regular days. Mondays and Fridays are kept for fresh matters or cases that are heard for the first time and those that are taken up after notices are issued.

On Day four of the hearing, senior advocate K Parasaran impressed on the court that Ram Lalla the personification of “the diety” was a juristic person (someone entitled to legal rights) and could hold properties and file and defend law suits too. Parasaran argued that as a juristic person, God does not have any form and added that people worship hills and even water bodies.

Parasaran also impressed on the court that the court should give a decisive verdict.

The court also posed a query to the lawyer asking if anyone from the Raghu vansh (lineage of Ram) was still alive, to which Parasaran said, he “will have to check”.

Hearing in the case will resume on August 13.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:31 IST