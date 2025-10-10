Will Goa ban beef? Minister's big statement amid concerns over tourism restrictions: ‘Jo khana hai…’

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte has made it clear that the government has no plans to ban beef in the state. He asserted that culinary freedom and communal harmony remain central to Goa’s hospitality, even as the administration works to promote the state as a spiritual tourism hub, envisioning Goa as the “Dakshin Ka Kashi". Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte addresses the media.(ANI)

Rohan Khaunte's clarification comes while addressing a media query on whether the state government's spiritual tourism aspirations would lead to restrictions, specifically a ban on beef, which is consumed by many residents and tourists in Goa, news agency ANI.

Khaunte strongly responded, emphasising the state's unique culture of unity and mutual respect. He stressed the integrated social fabric where communities share in each other's celebrations and cuisine.

"Coming to Goa, in the speech, I said we live in the form of communal harmony. So whether it is Diwali, Chaturthi, or Christmas, we visit each other's place, and we enjoy each other's cuisine the way we want to enjoy," Khaunte was quoted as saying.

“We respect every community's sentiments, and there is nothing that such thoughts come to any place unless the media wants to put it,” he clarified.

Addressing the concern about tourism restrictions directly, the minister assured that Goa would not impose any dietary limitations on visitors, ensuring a wide array of options are available.

According to him, the state government's approach is to offer choices rather than restrictions. “From my side, as a part of the government of Goa, representing the government of Goa, promoting tourism of Goa, a tourist who comes to Goa has various options to choose and taste and eat as there is no ban on anything, but we respect that as they eat it,” he said.

“I don't want you to come and make you eat compulsorily, we won't say this, that's why apko jo khana hai, khao maza karo (eat whatever you want to and enjoy),” he said.

The minister linked the idea of freedom and choice to India’s traditional ethos of hospitality.

“Take back fond memories. That is why we say Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is God) and Seva Devo Bhava (service is God),” he said, underlining that Goa’s inclusive and welcoming spirit, enriched by its diverse culinary offerings, remains intact even as the state develops as a spiritual tourism hub.