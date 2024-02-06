 Number Theory: Will Hemant Soren’s ST pitch aid JMM prospects? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Will Hemant Soren's ST pitch aid JMM prospects?

Number Theory: Will Hemant Soren’s ST pitch aid JMM prospects?

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore
Feb 06, 2024 07:39 AM IST

The BJP performed much better than the JMM even in ST-reserved Lok Sabha constituencies during the 2019 general elections

With Champai Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government winning the trust vote in the assembly on Monday with a 47-29 margin, JMM and its allies have survived their first test after the arrest of Hemant Soren. Former chief minister Hemant Soren in his speech in the assembly – he was allowed by the courts to participate in the trust vote – leveraged his scheduled tribe (ST) status to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Will this approach work for the JMM in the 2024 general elections and the assembly elections which will follow late this year? Here is what an HT analysis shows.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (left) with Hemant Soren (centre) in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
