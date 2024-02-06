Number Theory: Will Hemant Soren’s ST pitch aid JMM prospects?

With Champai Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government winning the trust vote in the assembly on Monday with a 47-29 margin, JMM and its allies have survived their first test after the arrest of Hemant Soren. Former chief minister Hemant Soren in his speech in the assembly – he was allowed by the courts to participate in the trust vote – leveraged his scheduled tribe (ST) status to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Will this approach work for the JMM in the 2024 general elections and the assembly elections which will follow late this year? Here is what an HT analysis shows.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (left) with Hemant Soren (centre) in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI Photo)