Will hold mahapanchayats across the country, says Tikait in Haryana

Gumthla Garhu (Kurukshetra): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statements in Rajya Sabha and said that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold kisan mahapanchayats across the country in a bid to intensify the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

“The Prime Minister said the andolan [protest] is restricted to only a few states. We have decided to unite all farmers in the country by holding mahapanchayats in every state. We will organise such panchayats in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and bring 40 lakh [four million] tractors to the agitation,” Tikait said while addressing a gathering at Gumthla Garhu in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

The farm leader also targeted the PM for his remarks warning the country against “aandolanjeevis” (those who live off protests), and the influence of FDI (“foreign destructive ideology”).

“This government has lost its conscience. They are terming us as parjeevi (parasites) and andolanjeevi. I want to ask them whether freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was also a parjeevi for he led the andolan for the freedom of this country,” Tikait said.

Addressing mediapersons later in the day, Tikait said, “Hum andolankari hai, par jumlebaaz nahi [We are agitators, not those who make false promises].”

Responding to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the PM said, “We are familiar with shramjivi (those who labour), and buddhijivis (intellectuals). But I see that a new group has emerged in this country... The country must be saved from these ‘andolanjeevis’…They are ‘parijeevis’ (parasites)…”

At the gathering in Haryana, Tikait also urged the farmers to stay united during the agitation. “They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and size of land holdings. But a farmer is a farmer and we all are united against these laws,” he said, adding that the agitation will go on till October 2 and beyond if required.

“This movement needs your support and you have to ensure that one member of every family stays on the Delhi borders so that one day we can return from Delhi with dignity,” he said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year, seeking a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big agri businesses.

The government has maintained that the laws aim to ease restrictions on farm trade by setting up free markets, allow traders to stockpile large stocks of food for future sales and lay down a framework for contract farming.