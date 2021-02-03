IND USA
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST

As the battle for West Bengal is getting intense ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the National Register for Citizens will never be implemented in West Bengal. "They (BJP) want to instil fear among the people in the name of National Register of Citizens. I will never allow the implementation of NRC in West Bengal," the chief minister said in Alipurduar.

In Assam, where NRC was published in 2019, people whose names have been excluded from the NRC will be considered eligible for voting if their names figure on the voters' list, the Election Commission has recently said. Out of 3.3 crore people in Assam who had applied to be included in the list, 19 lakh did not find a place in the final list, which has not been notified by the Registrar General of India.

The NRC issue is going to be a poll plank ahead of the election in Bengal and Assam — both scheduled to be held in April, May. The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens. "It has been clarified at various levels in government time and again that till now no decision has been taken to create National Register of an Indian citizen," the ministry told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

The protesting engineers and employees demanded scrapping of electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and standard bidding document for total privatisation of distribution of electricity.(HT Photo)
The protesting engineers and employees demanded scrapping of electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and standard bidding document for total privatisation of distribution of electricity.(HT Photo)
india news

Power engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisation

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Thousands of power sector employees and engineers under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers held protest meetings, seeking withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which has been listed for introduction in the budget session of Parliament.
As soon as he drinks from the bottle of sanitiser, he was alerted by others who knew it was the bottle of sanitiser. (Photo; ANI)
As soon as he drinks from the bottle of sanitiser, he was alerted by others who knew it was the bottle of sanitiser. (Photo; ANI)
india news

BMC official accidentally 'drinks' sanitiser instead of water

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:28 PM IST
"Bottles of water and sanitiser kept there were similar. So it happened," BMC joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar said.
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar.(PTI/ File photo)
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Punjab witnessed 44.5 % increase in stubble burning incidents in 2020: Centre

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The top court was apprised that an ordinance was promulgated for setting up a broad based Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas to provide for coherent approach in order to tackle the problem of air pollution.
Goa carnival: India’s party capital hosts one of the must-visit events in the world. The annual street party is all about lavish floats, costumes and dancing. This year it's from February 28-March 4.
Goa carnival: India's party capital hosts one of the must-visit events in the world. The annual street party is all about lavish floats, costumes and dancing. This year it's from February 28-March 4.
india news

Goa to tone down carnival celebrations amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Besides the float parades involving decorated floats representing various facets of Goa’s life and culture, the carnival is also celebrated through dances and community events.
Nine people have been arrested in the case. (HT Photo)
Nine people have been arrested in the case. (HT Photo)
india news

Jharkhand rescues 15 camels, says lacks trained staff to handle them

By Sanjoy Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The vehicle carrying camels was coming from Haryana and was en route to Malda in West Bengal from where the animals were to be sent to Bangladesh, officials said.
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

SC notice on transfer petition to settle uniform age of marriage for men, women

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • The petition says the present legal framework that allows girls to marry at 18 years of age and boys at 21 years of age, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
Child beggars spotted at Custom Chowk in Amritsar.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
Child beggars spotted at Custom Chowk in Amritsar.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
india news

Taj Mahal among 50 'religious places' identified to combat child labour, begging

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:39 PM IST
In a statement, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the intervention shall be undertaken in a collaborative manner with the involvement of multi-stakeholders.
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India.(HT_PRINT)
A file photo of a nurse displaying a vial of Covishield, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India.
india news

Jharkhand health worker dies 36 hours after vaccination

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Though 52-year-old Pahan did not have comorbidities, the cause of his death is being investigated.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press briefing on February 3, 2021. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press briefing on February 3, 2021. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
india news

Defence budget fails to challenge China, says Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Addressing a press briefing, Gandhi alleged that the Centre through the budget conveyed a message to China that it won't increase the expenditure on defence.
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur.(PTI)
india news

Jind mahapanchayat: Rakesh Tikait, farmer leaders fall as stage collapses

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:58 PM IST
This is the first Kisan mahapanchayat in Haryana. Rakesh Tikait has earlier announced that he would be present there to address.
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
india news

Elgar organiser condemns Sharjil Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark, also slams BJP

By Nadeem Inamdar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • Kolse Patil said the BJP was making an issue out of the AMU leader's speech since it wanted to defame the Elgar Parishad.
Union Minister for Road Transport &amp; Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media. (PTI)
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari seen interacting with the media. (PTI)
india news

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate webinar series on road safety on Feb 9

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The webinar series being organised by the India chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF) focuses on reducing the road fatalities in the country by half by 2030, IRF said in a statement.
The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The drill comes days after the air forces of India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan in January. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' to begin in Rajasthan on Feb 8

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The exercise near the India-Pakistan border aims at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and will focus on counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate, the spokesperson said.
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Govt puts Twitter on notice for unblocking 250 accounts, threatens prosecution

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Twitter withheld from Indian users nearly 250 accounts that allegedly used a controversial hashtag after the government asked the social media company to block access “to prevent escalation of violence”
