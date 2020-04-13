e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Will never forget their sacrifice’: PM Modi remembers Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs

‘Will never forget their sacrifice’: PM Modi remembers Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre refers to the incident at the public garden in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered British soldiers to fire at unarmed civilians, leading to the death of more than 400 people.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PM Modi tweeted the above photo while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (Photo Credit: Narendra Modi / Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying ‘we will never forget their courage and sacrifice’.

“I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come,” the PM said in a tweet while sharing an earlier photo of his visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar.

 

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre refers to the incident at the public garden in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered British soldiers to fire at unarmed civilians, leading to the death of more than 400 people.

Prime Minister Modi had visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in 2015.

Earlier last month, the National Archives of India inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Jallianwala Bagh’, which put on display rare documents and reports related to the 1919 event

