‘Will never forget their sacrifice’: PM Modi remembers Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying ‘we will never forget their courage and sacrifice’.

“I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come,” the PM said in a tweet while sharing an earlier photo of his visit to the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar.

I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. pic.twitter.com/JgDwAoWkAy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre refers to the incident at the public garden in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered British soldiers to fire at unarmed civilians, leading to the death of more than 400 people.

Prime Minister Modi had visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in 2015.

Earlier last month, the National Archives of India inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Jallianwala Bagh’, which put on display rare documents and reports related to the 1919 event