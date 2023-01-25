Home / India News / ‘Will post another…’: Mahua Moitra now shares part 2 of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Last week, Mahua Moitra and another TMC MP Derek O'Brien shared the link to the controversial documentary and vowed to fight against "censorship".

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Days after sharing the link to episode 1 of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday tweeted the link to episode 2 of the documentary.

The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The ministry of external affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

“Here is Episode 2 (with buffering delays). Will post another link when they get one this removed,” Moitra tweeted.

Last week, Moitra and another TMC MP Derek O'Brien shared the link to the documentary and vowed to fight against "censorship".

O'Brien was among the opposition leaders whose tweet on the documentary was removed by Twitter. On Sunday, the two MPs also shared a list of Twitter links "blocked" on the government's direction.

"Twitter links of citizens blocked by Govt for sharing @BBC report. @derekobrienmp & @pbhushan1 on it. My link is still up," Moitra tweeted.

The firebrand TMC MP said she will not accept "censorship".

She posted a link to the documentary on her official handle stating -"Sorry, Haven’t been elected to represent world’s largest democracy to accept censorship. Here’s the link. Watch it while you can."

"Govt on war footing to ensure no one in India can watch a mere @BBC show. Shame that the emperor & courtiers of the world’s largest democracy are so insecure," she tweeted on Saturday.

"Censorship. Twitter has taken down my tweet of the BBC documentary. It received lakhs of views. The one-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM hates minorities," O'Brien had alleged on Saturday.

On Sunday, he said one of his tweets sharing the link is still up and shared it.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the controversial documentary, saying India's image cannot be disgraced with "malicious campaigns".

(With inputs from PTI)

