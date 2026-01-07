Will Punjab schools open tomorrow? Harjot Bains gives update on winter holidays

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Wednesday the extension of winter holidays in schools across the state due to extreme cold weather conditions. Panjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains . (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

The schools in Punjab will now be closed till January 13. This is the second time that winter vacations for students have been extended in Punjab, with the earlier extension set to end on Wednesday.

According to Harjot Bains, the decision was made with consideration for students' safety and welfare.

"In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, taking into account the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and keeping in mind the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 13," Bains wrote on X on Wednesday.