Will Punjab schools open tomorrow? Harjot Bains gives update on winter holidays
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Wednesday the extension of winter holidays in schools across the state due to extreme cold weather conditions.
The schools in Punjab will now be closed till January 13. This is the second time that winter vacations for students have been extended in Punjab, with the earlier extension set to end on Wednesday.
According to Harjot Bains, the decision was made with consideration for students' safety and welfare.
"In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, taking into account the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and keeping in mind the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 13," Bains wrote on X on Wednesday.
Earlier, Harjot Bains had declared on December 31 that the Punjab school holidays would continue until January 7. All educational institutions, including government, aided, recognised, and private, were directed to remain shut for seven days.
Punjab weather forecast
According to the IMD forecast, dense to very dense fog is predicted at a few places in Punjab along with cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated places on Thursday. From Friday till January 12, a forecast of dense to very dense fog at isolated places has been issued.
Harjot Bains inaugurates the 69th National School Games in Ludhiana
Earlier, on Tuesday, Harjot Bains inaugurated the 69th National School Games at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Punjab’s Ludhiana, where over 1,000 athletes from across India are participating.
Teams from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Vidya Bharati schools are participating in the event, which is scheduled to run until January 11.
Speaking at the event, Bains said competitions will be held in Judo (Under-14 boys and girls), Taekwondo (Under-14 girls), and Gatka (Under-19 boys and girls) at multiple venues across the city, including BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Government Senior Secondary School, PAU Ludhiana, and the PAU Open Air Theatre.
He said it is a matter of pride for Punjab and Ludhiana to host the Games, adding that over 350 coaches have also arrived.