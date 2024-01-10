close_game
News / India News / 'Will regret if...': BJP's first reaction on Sonia Gandhi rejecting Ram Mandir invitation

'Will regret if...': BJP's first reaction on Sonia Gandhi rejecting Ram Mandir invitation

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 10, 2024 05:14 PM IST

The BJP also accused the Congress party of being stuck in its "rhetoric".

New Delhi: The Congress party will regret its decision to not attend the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, in the party's first reaction to Sonia Gandhi rejecting the invitation for the grand Ayodhya event. He also accused the Congress party of being stuck in its "rhetoric".

Hardeep Singh Puri(PTI file photo)

"They are stuck in their rhetoric...Why take them seriously? They will regret it if they don't go," said Puri.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the Congress party's decision wasn't surprising as they had denied Lord Ram's existence.

"The Congress took no steps over the last few decades for a temple at Ayodhya. They denied the existence of Lord Ram and delayed the hearing in the Supreme Court. So, the Congress party officially stating that it is not going to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha should come as no surprise," he said.

