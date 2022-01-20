Will review Covid-19 restrictions in state on Friday with experts: Bommai

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he would review the restrictions imposed in the state on Friday as he will hold a meeting with Covid-19 experts amid a surge in cases.

“On Friday I will hold a meeting with experts. We will review all restrictions. The number of Covid infections is going up but there is no load on hospitals and no admissions. We have to pay more attention towards OPD (outpatient department),” Bommai said in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said: “The number of hospitalisation cases is less in the current wave of Covid. So there is an opinion that it would be better to carry on daily life by following the Covid guidelines. The experts are examining it. They are set to present a comprehensive picture at the meeting to be held on Friday. A suitable decision would be taken after getting clarity about the issue.”

He was addressing the media in person after almost 10 days as he had tested positive for covid-19 last week and went into isolation.

The statements come even as Karnataka reports record daily infections, raising apprehensions of more stricter restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

The restrictions that are in force currently include night and weekend curfews as well as limits on the number of people who can assemble for any events like marriage or other get-togethers.

Bengaluru registered 24,135 new infections in a 24-hour-period, according to the state health minister on Wednesday. The positivity rate in the state came down to 18.80%, Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said . The active caseload rose to over 267,000 with Bengaluru accounting for 184,000, he added. There were 21 more deaths due to the virus with five in Bengaluru.

These are some of the highest single day infections in Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, hospitalisation has been lower, fuelling speculation of possible relaxations or not additional restrictions to those already in place which continues to adversely impact lives and livelihoods of the population.

“Experts who have studied the trend in various states have estimated that the Covid wave in the state could peak by January end of February first week. The Chief Secretary has already ordered booking of cases and legal action against those who violate Covid rules. There will be no bias against any person or organisation,” the chief minister said.

“We will take a decision on restrictions once we get the report from experts,” Bommai said.