'Will stand with NCP's decision': Fadnavis as Ajit Pawar's party moves to name Sunetra for deputy CM's post

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Mahayuti alliance will back the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) decision on the vacant Deputy CM post. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti will back the NCP decision on the vacant Deputy CM post. (ANI)

His remarks come shortly after NCP sources said that Sunetra Pawar was likely to be sworn in as Deputy CM. A meeting of the party legislature is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Saturday.

“The decision will be taken by the NCP. We will stand by whatever decision the NCP takes...We are standing by the family of Ajit Pawar and NCP,” Fadnavis told reporters.

"I can only tell you that we are standing behind the family of Ajit Dada and NCP," he added.

The development comes two days after Ajit Pawar died in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport on January 28.

When asked if there had been any proposal from the NCP, Fadnavis said its leaders had a discussion with him twice about their options.

Earlier in the day, the NCP leaders met with Fadnavis to discuss the vacant Deputy CM post. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said Fadnavis has conveyed that he has no issues if Sunetra's oath-taking ceremony as the deputy CM takes place on Saturday.

"We went to meet the CM. Praful Bhai (Praful Patel), Tatkare (Sunil Tatkare) I, and Munde (Dhananjay Munde). We also met him (Fadnavis) last night. We asked if everything could be done tomorrow, from the swearing-in ceremony to everything else. The Chief Minister said he had no problem with it," Bhujbal said.

NCP key meet, oath-taking likely tomorrow Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, is set to be chosen as the leader of the party legislature after a crucial party meeting on Saturday.

She is will take oath as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister at 5 pm on Saturday, sources told HT.com.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh has said that it will be a matter of great joy if Sunetra Pawar becomes the Deputy CM.

"If Sunetra Bhabhi is made Deputy Chief Minister, it will be a matter of great joy... The family will sit together after three or four days and then make a decision," he said.