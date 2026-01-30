‘Her eyes still welling’: Sanjay Raut on speculations of bigger role in NCP for Sunetra Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday weighed in on the ongoing talks over the leadership change in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Shivsena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is seen addressing the gathering in Thane. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

A day after Pawar's death, several leaders of the NCP called for a state minister birth for Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, including demands to maker her the deputy chief minister.

Reacting to the ongoing talks, Raut said it is inhuman to talk on the leadership issue at the moment, adding that Sunetra Pawar's eyes are "still welling".

"It is inhuman to talk on this (leadership) issue. If anyone has raised this issue then they have zero humanity. Be it ministers or MLAs. The woman (Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra) has lost her husband. Her (Sunetra Pawar) eyes are still welling," Raut told reporters.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at the Baramati airport on Wednesday. He was cremated a day later with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground, located around 100 kms from Pune city, in the presence of prominent politicians and thousands of people.

Raut also urged that if the BJP has any love for Ajit Pawar then it should withdraw the ₹70,000 crore scam charges, linked to the irrigation department.

"The BJP should unconditionally withdraw the charges," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

NCP mulls bigger role for Sunetra Pawar Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has indicated that Ajit’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, could be considered for a role in the state cabinet, reflecting what he described as a growing public sentiment.

Zirwal, while speaking to reporters after Pawar's funeral, said that people were expressing a desire to see Sunetra take on a larger public role.

“While we were travelling, many people told us that ‘Vahini’ (Sister-in-Law) should be brought into the mainstream,” he said. “We will place this view before the party leadership and take a decision accordingly.”

Sunetra Pawar, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Ajit Pawar was the MLA from the Baramati assembly seat.

A group of NCP MLAs are planning to meet her with this request in the next few days. After Ajit’s last rites, NCP working president Praful Patel and senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal held a closed-door meeting with Sunetra, intensifying the speculation about her being chosen as the next NCP president.

Meanwhile, there have also been talks on NCP merger. Senior NCP (SP) leaders have also met Sunetra at her residence, leading to speculation that the talks could be resumed, as a merger would be beneficial for both the parties.