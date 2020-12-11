‘Will support Sharad Pawar,’ says Sanjay Raut after NCP junks speculation over UPA chief post

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:41 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party would be happy if Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar becomes United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairman. He said the Congress is weak and hence the opposition needs to come together now.

“We will be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I have heard that he’s personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA,” Raut said.

This comes after the NCP on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that Pawar may head the UPA. NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

“The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal. The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” Tapase said.

A senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister said he had asked around in the party about this speculation. “Nobody has any inkling about this,” he said.