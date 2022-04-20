'Will take Ayurveda to my country, can help millions': Ex Kenya PM's daughter

Ayurveda, a traditional healing system that has roots in the Indian subcontinent, has now invited praises from the daughter of Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya. Odinga's daughter Rosemary, who regained her eyesight after undergoing Ayurvedic treatment in India in 2019, has said she would take Ayurveda to Kenya as it can help millions of people.

“Earlier I couldn't see, now I can. PM mentioning my treatment shows close relations b/w our countries. I'll take Ayurveda to my country, it can help millions of people,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying on Wednesday.

The comment came in the backdrop of the World Health Organisation launching its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in Gujarat a day ago. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) had also attended the ceremony to lay the foundation stone, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The WHO centre in Gujarat will be aimed at unlocking the potential of Ayurveda by blending ancient practices with modern science. It will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world.

Raila Odinga had himself praised Ayurveda and spoken about his intentions of taking Ayurveda to his country. In February, he had discussed with PM Modi the opening of a branch of the same hospital -- where his daughter underwent treatment -- in Kenya. "I have suggested to them that they should come and set up a branch in Nairobi, Kenya and I am going to work with them to set up this centre," ANI had quoted Odinga as saying.

Odinga was referring to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, Odinga's daughter had undergone surgery in Nairobi. But in the post-operative period, Rosemary had complained of severe loss of eyesight. She travelled to India in 2019 and underwent treatment at Shreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala which helped her vision to restore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON