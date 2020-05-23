e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Will try to resume international flights before August’: Hardeep Puri

‘Will try to resume international flights before August’: Hardeep Puri

Just this week, the resumption of domestic flights was announced. The operations begin Monday.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (Photo @HardeepSPuri)
Aviation minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that he will try to resume international passenger flights before August.

“We will try to start good percentage of international passenger flights before August,” Hardeep Puri said during a Facebook Q&A session.

According to data by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic flights in the first phase will operate on all routes, taking off from a total of 35 origin cities and landing in 39 destination airports.

The government has fixed fare limits for next three months to ensure there is no overcharging by airlines in view of an expected rush of passengers and heightened demand for tickets, Puri said.

