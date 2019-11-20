‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:53 IST

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that he and celluloid superstar Rajinikanth would enter into an alliance in Tamil Nadu at an ‘appropriate time.’

A day after Rajinikanth endorsed Haasan’s idea of joining hands ‘in the interest of Tamil Nadu’, the MNM president made it abundantly clear that they would definitely come together but did not give a timeline for stitching an alliance. He also denied that Rajinikanth would join the MNM.

“You can expect this. We work together in the interest of Tamil Nadu,” he told the media ahead of a party meeting convened to discuss the MNM’s preparation for local body elections. “But it is preposterous to say that Rajinikanth will join my party,” he said.

Elaborating further on the need for them to give up individual pursuit and instead put up a united fight, Haasan explained that the welfare of Tamil Nadu is far greater than their friendship.

“More than our friendship, it is the interest of Tamil Nadu which is of far greater importance. And that is the reason for our coming together. As such, we are prepared this,” the MNM founder explained.

The decision of the two film stars with political ambitions to work together has excited their fans. The ruling AIADMK which is still seething in anger at Rajinikanth for his remark that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami surviving in power was a ‘miracle’, has dismissed the likely alliance of the two actors as inconsequential.

“The AIADMK is a party built on the strong foundation of its cadre base by its founder MG Ramachandran and our beloved ‘Amma’, J Jayalalithaa. Whoever might join hands, we are least bothered about it,” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam told the media.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar was even more dismissive claiming it is the coming together of two zeroes.

“What will a zero add up with a zero? Only a zero! Let them even come up with actor Vijay as well,” he said in a lighter vein while speaking to reporters. Vijay is another popular Tamil movie star.

The principal opposition DMK also appeared unperturbed. “It is good for both if they come together,” was all that DMK treasurer and party veteran K Duraimurugan would say.

Political analyst K Elangovan was skeptical about the likely alliance’s heft in the electoral arena.

“The established parties in the Dravidian land – DMK and AIADMK, are so well entrenched that they can’t be dislodged and uprooted from the political domain that easily. Considering that elections in Tamil Nadu are highly dependent on money power, it is doubtful whether the duo can make a mark in politics. But this coming together can also been seen as a failure of the MNM to take off and that Haasan is not a force to reckon with. However, the AIADMK is apprehensive as to whether this teaming up of the film stars might poach its support base,” he added.