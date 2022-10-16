Will work with Kharge if he wins, says Tharoor day ahead of Congress prez polls

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he would work in cooperation with his opponent in the election Mallikarjun Kharge if the latter wins the same.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said that while he wants to bring about a change the Congress' way of work, there is no difference in his ideology with that of Kharge's.

“There's no problem with our ideology but I want to bring a change in our way of work... Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader, if he wins, we'll work in cooperation naturally,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI ahead of the election set to be held after more than two decades on Monday.

He later took to Twitter to share with his supporters the voting process wherein Congress delegates would have to put a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. “Election Authority has changed the requirement for a vote from writing “1” against the preferred candidate’s name to a ✅ tick mark. Delegates please note — a tick mark is needed in the box next to my name!” he wrote.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Polling would take place at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party's 137-year history.

Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, while Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

During the campaign, even though Tharoor has raised issues of uneven playing field, both candidates and the party have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral and that there is no "official candidate".

(With inputs from agencies)

