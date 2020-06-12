‘Winning the wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre’s Covid-19 containment strategy

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:42 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attacks on the government’s Coved-19 containment efforts by alleging that India’s fast rise among the worst coronavirus affected nations in the world was due to a “lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

Rahul also posted a graph along with his comments on Friday evening which shows India overtaking other badly affected countries with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“India is firmly on it’s (sic) way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Rahul’s comments come at a time when India crossed 300,000 infections with more than 10,000 cases getting registered daily over the past few days. According to worldometers.com, India is currently the fourth worst-infected country, behind only the USA, Brazil and Russia.

On June 6, Rahul Gandhi had questioned centre’s handling of the coronavirus crisis alleging that the lockdown imposed to contain the rise of Covid-19 infections and the subsequent phase-wise unlocking to revive economic activity in the country was ill-timed. He had posted graphs even then to back up his claim that some of the other worst-hit countries in the west had timed their lockdowns and its easing, much better than India.

Rahul’s tweet comparing India with Spain, Germany, Italy and UK had drawn flak from the ruling party leaders.

Rahul has consistently criticised the government’s response to the current coronavirus induced crisis. On May 26, he had asked the central government to explain the roadmap ahead while suggesting the lockdown had failed its purpose.

Rahul’s statements on the issue of lockdown have drawn flak from the government in the past. Union minister Prakash Javadekar had cited data to claim that Rahul’s assessment of the situation was flawed.

BJP President JP Nadda, too, had hit out at Rahul on May 30 and claimed that the Congress leader had a limited understanding of “these issues” and his statements were aimed at politicizing issues instead of addressing the crisis.

Apart from coronavirus handling, Rahul has also questioned the government over the recent border standoff with China. His suggestion that China could have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh during the recent violent clashes along the LAC in the eastern sector was also rejected by the government. BJP’s MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal too hit out at Gandhi and said that China had occupied Indian territory of Aksai Chin during the 1962 war and it happened when the Congress ruled at the centre.