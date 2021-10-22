Winter session of Parliament likely to begin from November 29

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament is expected to be conducted between November 29 and December 23 this year, officials familiar with the development said on Friday.

This would be the second full Parliament session since the Covid-19 pandemic hit India in March 2020, forcing early closure of last year’s budget and monsoon sessions and this year’s budget session. The 2020 winter session was skipped altogether due to the public health crisis.

According to an official, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held simultaneously, with social distancing and Covid-appropriate protocols in place.

The full session is expected to be stormy with the Opposition looking to corner the central government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the contentious farm laws.

With elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand due in March-April next year, both the Opposition and the ruling dispensation’s political tactics are also likely to take centre stage during the session.