Wipro chairman Azim Premji has rejected a strange request from chief minister Siddaramaiah to open the company’s Sarjapur campus -- owned by the company and a special economic zone to boot -- for limited public use to address traffic jams along the city’s Outer Ring Road. Wipro declines to open campus for traffic relief

Instead, Premji has offered to underwrite a major share of a comprehensive transport study that is better suited to solving Bengaluru’s worsening congestion.

In a letter dated September 24, responding to the CM’s letter dated September 19, Premji acknowledged the urgency of the situation but stressed that allowing public vehicles through the company’s Special Economic Zone campus was not possible. “Our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance,” he wrote, adding that opening the campus “would not be effective as a sustainable, long-term solution.”

“With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare,” Premji wrote.

The unusual appeal from the CM sought permission to allow vehicles to pass through the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) facility as a temporary measure to relieve mounting pressure at the Iblur junction, one of the city’s busiest choke points. He claimed that this could cut congestion in the area by nearly 30% during peak hours.

Premji’s response has rightfully pointed out that even if such access were granted, it would not resolve the underlying problem.

The Chief Minister’s request reflected the political strain on his government as traffic and infrastructure problems dominate public debate. Bengaluru’s deteriorating road network has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and business leaders alike.

In his communication, Premji expressed support for the government’s attention to the traffic crisis but urged a broader, long-term approach. “We sincerely appreciate your leadership for initiatives concerning [the] critical issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. As stated in your letter, urgent and effective measures are indeed required for the traffic situation, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, being an export-oriented economic hub,” he wrote.

Instead of opening the campus, Premji proposed that Wipro would help fund a detailed, data-driven study of the city’s transport system. “The problem’s complexity, stemming from multiple factors, suggests that there is unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it,” he said.

“To this end, we believe the most effective path forward is to commission a comprehensive, scientific study led by an entity with world-class expertise in urban transport management. Such an exercise would allow us to develop a holistic roadmap of effective solutions that are implementable in the short, medium, and long term,” he continued.

It is not clear why none of Karnataka’s governments, including the current one, has deemed it worthwhile to commission such a study.