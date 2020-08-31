e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 1,873 new cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,24,963

With 1,873 new cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,24,963

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30. Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was 36,782, a government bulletin said.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level.(HT Photo)
         

With 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,24,963, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30. Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was 36,782, a government bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 so far stood at 92,837 while 31,299 are under treatment. The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.3%, while it was 76.55% in the country.

The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declines, still in deep coma: Hospital
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
SC order today on Vijay Mallya’s review plea against 2017 contempt verdict
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In