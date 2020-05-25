e-paper
India News / With 103 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Odisha records biggest single-day spike

With 103 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Odisha records biggest single-day spike

Most of the Covid-19 cases were reported from Deogarh district, followed by Kendrapara at 15, Jagatsinghpura at 10 and eight from Bhadrak districts, news agency ANI said.

May 25, 2020
Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport will compulsorily have to wear face masks and people with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.
All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport will compulsorily have to wear face masks and people with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.(PTI file photo)
         

Odisha’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 1,438 after 103 new cases, in the biggest single-day surge, were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, reports said on Monday.

Most of the Covid-19 cases were reported from Deogarh district, followed by Kendrapara at 15, Jagatsinghpura at 10 and eight from Bhadrak districts, news agency ANI said.

Dr Jayant Panda, the spokesperson of Odisha’s health and welfare department, had said last week that the state’s tally may surpass 10,000-mark by the end of June due to the return of migrant workers from Covid-19 hotspots.

The surge in numbers come after the state government on Sunday announced a series of relaxations in inter-state and intra-state transportation mainly buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers, making it easier for people to travel.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP), intra-state movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, official vehicles and taxis, including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc, have been allowed except in Covid-19 containment zones.

Four wheelers and auto rickshaws can take up to two passengers apart from the driver.

Intra-state and city buses can ply with passengers not more than their seating capacity while inter-state buses can ply as per the agreement with neighbouring states.

All passengers travelling across the state by any mode of transport will compulsorily have to wear face masks and people with visible symptoms will not be permitted to travel.

The relaxation of the lockdown is expected to result in a surge of cases as people will come in contact with each other.

