With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally touches 47,995

With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally touches 47,995

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 12,867 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (9228), US Nagar (8377) and Nainital (5796). (ANI PHOTO.)
         

With 93 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s tally of total cases touched 47,995. The state reported below 500 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The state also reported the death of 11 Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll to 591. Out of the 591 deaths, 192 cases were due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

On Tuesday, the state reported 1413 recoveries with a maximum of 411 from Dehradun, taking the tally of total patients who have recovered to 38,059. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 79.30% and the rate of doubling of cases stands at 44.58 days.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, a maximum of 174 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Tehri (65), US Nagar (60), Haridwar (53), Nainital (47), Uttarkashi (40), Champawat (15), Pithoragarh (15), Chamoli (13), Bageshwar (6), Rudraprayag (4) and Almora (1).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 12,867 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (9228), US Nagar (8377) and Nainital (5796).

The state has so far tested over 7.01 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited. The positivity rate stands at 7.09% in the state at present.

Uttarakhand currently has 454 containment zones in nine districts including maximum 297 in Haridwar district.

