With 83,876 new infections, daily Covid-19 tally falls below 1-lakh mark

India's daily Covid-19 tally fell below the one-lakh mark on Monday as the third wave of the virus subsides in the country. According to the daily health bulletin by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 83,876 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The overall tally now stands at 42,272,014.

With 895 related fatalities, the death toll reached 502,874 related fatalities, the data further showed.

The active caseload dropped to 11,08,938, after a reduction of 1,16,073 cases in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprises 2.62 per cent of the total infections.

The positivity rate has fallen to 7.25 per cent while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent, according to the ministry data. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.63 crore.

Amid the decline in cases, many state governments and Union territory administrators have decided to reopen educational institutes.

Most of the state governments are reopening schools and colleges from Monday (February 7), but for higher classes - 9 to 12. Some states have, however, ordered reopening of schools for lower classes as well.

Meanwhile, the central government called its employees at all levels to attend office physically without any exemption. The Union ministry of personnel, public grievances & pensions said that Union minister Jitendra Singh held a review meeting on Sunday following which the decision to resume 100% attendance for its employees was taken.