With biggest spike of 1,555 cases, Andhra’s Covid-19 count nears 25,000-mark

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:29 IST

With a fresh single day record surge of 1,555 Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh climbed further to 23,814 on Thursday, the state health department said.

Thirteen more people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the southern state to 277.

At least 904 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. Till date, 12,154 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state, the health department said.

The number of active coronavirus cases has now increased to 11,383.

The total count of 23,814 coronavirus patients include 21,071 local people, 2,319 from other states and 424 people who have returned from abroad.

Chittoor district and Krishna district have each crossed the 2,000 mark with 2,795 and 2,001 Covid-19 positive cases while Visakhapatnam crossed the 1,000 mark to touch 1,191 cases in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, Kurnool and Guntur districts reported three Covid-19 deaths each. Anantapuramu and Prakasam had two fresh fatalities each while Krishna, West Godavari and Chittoor districts reported one death each.

India on Thursday saw a steep single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 7,67,296. The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. More than 22,700 cases and 482 fatalities were added to India’s tally on Wednesday, but the health ministry said that the recovery rate had improved to over 61.5 per cent in the country.