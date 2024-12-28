With ED lens on KTR, Kavitha likely to take over reins of BRS

After months of political hibernation following her release from the Tihar jail in Delhi, where she was in the judicial custody since March this year in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha has begun playing active role in the Telangana politics. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha (PTI)

Her re-entry into the political arena comes at a critical juncture for the BRS, which is grappling with a series of setbacks, the latest one being the impending arrest of her brother and BRS working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E race.

People familiar with the matter on Saturday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday served notices on KTR asking him to appear before the investigating officer on January 7 for questioning him in connection with the foreign exchange violations in making payment of ₹54.80 crore to Formula-E promoters.

Apart from KTR, the ED summoned senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA former chief engineer BLN Reddy were asked to appear on January 2 and 3 respectively. The ED authorities initiated the probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a first information report (FIR) lodged by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

A senior BRS leader familiar with the developments within the party, in the event of KTR being arrested either by the ACB or the ED sooner or later, Kavitha may take over the party reins and lead it from the front to fight against the Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

In the absence of party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who preferred to confine himself to his farmhouse, his son KTR and nephew T Harish Rao have been putting up an aggressive attack on the Revanth Reddy government both inside and outside the state assembly on various public issues, including demolition of houses of the poor for the Musi river beautification project, arrest of tribal farmers at Lagacharla village and non-implementation of promised guarantees such as Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu.

“In the event of KTR being arrested, KCR doesn’t want his nephew Harish Rao to gain control of the party. That is why he has quickly brought his daughter, Kavitha, back into action, though she has been lying low since her release from jail in August this year,” the party leader said.

Until then, Kavitha was nowhere to be seen in the party or in public. Even during this year’s Bathukamma festival, which she used to celebrate in a big way on behalf of her cultural outfit, Bharat Jagruthi, in the last 10 years, she remained indoors.

But for the last one month, Kavitha has once again been appearing on public platforms. On November 23, she called on the Dedicated Commission to deliberate on finalising reservation quotas for OBCs in the local bodies. This calculated move highlights her intent to align herself with a powerful voter base that holds significant sway in Telangana’s political landscape.

On Friday, Kavitha addressed a meeting of about 40 OBC associations at the party office and expressed concern over reports indicating the government may hold local body polls before fixing reservations. She demanded that local body elections be postponed until there is a resolution regarding 42% reservations for OBCs.

She also announced a meeting at Indira Park on January 3 on the occasion of social reformer Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary to rally support from BC associations on the issue. She announced that if these reservations are not guaranteed, the BRS will resist any attempts to conduct elections and organise protests across the state.

Earlier on December 16, Kavitha openly defied a government order concerning the Telangana Talli statue and laid the foundation for a new installation in Jagtial town. Her speech on the occasion emphasised her connection to Telangana’s cultural identity and her commitment to safeguarding symbols of the state’s pride.

Her comeback is seen as an attempt to reclaim her space in the party and state politics. A BRS leader close to Kavitha suggests that she aims to re-establish her influence, both within Telangana and at the national level, where her connections previously played a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategies during key movements.

With uncertainty looming over KTR’s political future amid ongoing legal troubles, Kavitha’s resurgence could serve as a contingency plan for the party leadership. “It is not merely symbolic — it is a calculated effort to reassert her influence and contribute to the party’s rebuilding efforts,” the BRS leader quoted above said.

Political analyst Ramu Suravajjula observed that the return of Kavitha will hardly make any difference to the party. “Having lost her credibility, Kavitha may not be in a position to defend her brother as ferociously as she might have before going to jail. She seems to have lost her fire for obvious reasons after her return from the five-month jail period,” he said.

He added that there were no significant reactions when she was arrested in the liquor case. “Obviously, Revanth is going to fire on all cylinders against the BRS by intensifying corruption allegations against the sister and brother,” Suravajjula said.