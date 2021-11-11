Home / India News / With eye on Uttar Pradesh elections, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi tomorrow
india news

With eye on Uttar Pradesh elections, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi tomorrow

Amit Shah is expected to hold a meeting with BJP office-bearers. Chief minister Yogi Aditaynath, his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, will be among those who are due to attend the meeting
Home minister Amit Shah greets as he arrives to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting in New Delhi last Sunday. He will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)
Home minister Amit Shah greets as he arrives to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting in New Delhi last Sunday. He will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in Varanasi on Friday for a two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh in view of the assembly elections in the state due early next year, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navratan Rathi.

He is expected to hold a meeting with BJP office-bearers. Chief minister Yogi Aditaynath, his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, will be among those who are due to attend the meeting. Shah will separately meet BJP social media volunteers and the booth presidents. He will also take feedback about the performance of the lawmakers from the region.

Also Read: Amit Shah to visit Pune in role as cooperation minister on Nov 26

On Saturday, Shah will lay the foundation stone of a university in Azamgarh, a stronghold of opposition Samajwadi Party, and address a public meeting.

Kaushal Kishore Mishra, a political science professor at Banaras Hindu University, said people in Azamgarh have been demanding the university since the mid-70s.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh sends 61 lawmakers to the 403-member state assembly. In 2017, the BJP won 34 of the seats as it swept to power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out