With first case in Garo Hills, Meghalaya loses ‘Covid-19-free’ status in a day

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:50 IST

Meghalaya reported a new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case on Tuesday, a day after 12th and the last patient recovered.

A 33-year-old woman, who had returned to the state from Chennai on Monday after lockdown restrictions were partially eased, from the Garo Hills tested Covid-19 positive.

“One of the persons from the Garo Hills, who came from Chennai in the second batch on Monday, has tested positive for Covid-19. The person is asymptomatic and has been lodged at an institutional quarantine facility in Tura. We’re monitoring the situation,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

We should not to panic ... but need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. We need to take care of elderly people and people with comorbid conditions. Asymptotic and young people are recovering from this by observing isolation. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 19, 2020

Earlier, Meghalaya reported 13 Covid-19 positive cases after a reputed Shillong-based doctor tested Covid-19 positive and later died of the viral infection. He is the lone Covid-19 related fatality in the state. While 12 of the late doctor’s relatives, employees, and friends had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, from him.

“We should not panic, but need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. We need to take care of elderly people and people with co-morbid conditions. Asymptomatic and young people are recovering from the disease by keeping themselves isolated,” the CM had tweeted.

Like Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur also achieved ‘Covid-19 free’ status after all their patients recovered. But both these north-eastern states have since recorded fresh cases.

Tripura has reported 171 Covid-19 positive cases, including 116 recoveries. Manipur has seven active Covid-19 positive cases, as two patients have recovered.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, which had earlier reported one Covid-19 positive case each, are yet to report any new cases.

On Tuesday, Assam recorded its single-day highest spike on Tuesday, as 42 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported, taking the total count to 158. So far, four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from Assam. There are still 110 active Covid-19 cases in the state. While two patients have left Assam for their native places in West Bengal and Bihar.

Nagaland is the only state in the north-east, which is yet to report a single Covid-19 positive case. The state’s lone patient was tested and treated in Guwahati and was included in Assam’s tally.