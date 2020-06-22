With Hulk on your side, you’re worrying about Covid-19?

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:27 IST

Hulk has been very busy with household chores in the lockdown! A fun series by photographer Guru Charan shows the superhero chopping onions and washing clothes! If the guy that can leap across continents can take these responsibilities, so can you!

The toy photographer says, “I travelled from Bengaluru to my village Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh for a function and got stuck here when the lockdown was announced. My 7-month’s old toy sets came to my rescue and I started shooting these incredible heroes with my kid’s clothes.”

Some days back, the toymaker Mattel had also launched #ThankYouHeroes collection which included 16 action figures - four each of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers in varying genders and skin tones.

The world has been honouring healthcare heroes but this tribute is a tad different as it has ‘Hulk’. Guru says,”This is my small tribute to all people who are working at home and ensuring that everything works smoothly. While shooting these heroes, I realised Hulk was the most sturdy toy among all the other toys. So I thought of shooting him with my uncle’s lungi as well.”

Gone are the days when doing housework was below the dignity of a man.The 33-year old says, “After much introspection I came to a realisation that with the lockdown, even the superheroes at home would be doing the same household chores which all of us have been doing. Life for all has become about sweeping the floor, washing and ironing the clothes, cooking and entertaining kids. For Hulk, it is also about staying at home and staying safe.”