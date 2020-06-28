With nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day jump, India’s infection tally over 5.28 lakh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:08 IST

India recorded another biggest single-day jump in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more than 19,900 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859, Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, there were 19,906 Covid-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday morning and 410 patients succumbed to the disease during that time. The death toll is now 16,095.

The number of people discharged from hospitals continued to be higher than the active cases of Covid-19. There were 309,712 patients who have been cured of the disease and 203,051 people are infected. The recovery rate has climbed to 58.56%.

The health ministry has said eight states account for 85.5% of the active Covid-19 caseload and 87% of the deaths due to the disease in India.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are the high disease burden states in terms of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

As key focus areas, the states have been asked to follow strict containment measures and surveillance, use full testing capacity, focus on monitoring of the co-morbid and elderly population and predicting emerging hotspots leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu.

They have also been asked to ensure seamless patient admission processes, fatality mitigation through effective clinical management, focus on infrastructure preparedness such as critical care beds, oxygen, ventilators and logistics and ensure that non-Covid-19 health care services are not impacted.

The global number of Covid-19 cases stood at over 9.9 million, while more than 498,000 lives have been lost, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

After the United States, Brazil has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,313,667 and 57,070 deaths. Russia follows with 626,779 infections and 8,958 deaths. India is at the fourth spot.