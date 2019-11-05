With Satya Pal Malik as governor, Goa shuts historic Raj Bhavan for tourists

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:51 IST

Two days after former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik took charge as Goa Governor, the state government on Tuesday announced shutting the Raj Bhavan sprawling - a Portuguese era citadel – to all visitors for a period of six months.

A terse message on the Goa Tourism department’s website reads that the Raj Bhavan will be closed due to “security reasons.”

The Raj Bhavan that was home of the Portuguese viceroys during the colonial era, was thrown open to tourists during the tenure of the Malik’s predecessor Mridula SInha to soak in the heritage and history, mesmerizing views, green gardens of the fort and forests.

Malik who was sworn in on November 3, said he was hopeful of a ‘peaceful’ tenure in Goa. He has a z plus security cover.

“I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have successfully handled all the issues there. Now it (Goa) is a peaceful and good place which has been progressing. And the leadership here is non controversial. They are doing work very well,” Malik who as Governor oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, said after he took oath as Goa’s governor.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Malik oversaw an extended period of President’s rule and also gave his assent on behalf of the State Assembly for the abrogation of Article 370.

“So I feel that I will be spending a much peaceful and relaxed time here,” Malik said.

Raj Bhavan, Goa also known as Palacio-de-Cabo is the official residence of Governor of Goa. It is one of the finest residences of Indian Governors and also the oldest as no other residence of a Governor of a State in India has its origin dating back to over 450 years.

This is however, not the first time that the Governor’s residence has witnessed restrictions. It had been a restricted area for several decades, especially during the tenure of former governor S C Jamir who faced threats from Naga rebels.

Besides tourists, the Goa Raj Bhavan is also periodically opened on certain days of the year to celebrate the feast of the Chapel located on the premises as well as on Independence Day.