Withdraw FIR against Valley journalists: Kashmir Press Club

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:20 IST

The Kashmir Press Club on Wednesday expressed concern over the FIRs against journalists in the Valley and sought their immediate withdrawal to allow media to function in a conducive atmosphere.

In a statement issued here, the press club said in the latest instance, a case has been registered against journalist and author Gowhar Geelani. “This is third such FIR in a row in last few days against a journalist,” the club said while seeking withdrawal of the FIRs against Peerzada Ashiq, Masrat Zahra and Gowhar Geelani.

“As already conveyed, the club on behalf of the fraternity will write a representation to the Press Club of India detailing these issues and other grievances related to difficulties faced by media during the pandemic. In this regard, a memorandum will also be written to the highest authorities including J&K L-G GC Murmu. We hope the media fraternity, which is working amid huge challenges will get a conducive atmosphere to deliver their day to day duties,” the statement reads.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday had filed a FIR against journalist Gowhar Geelani accusing him of glorifying terrorism on social media. He is the third journalist to be booked in last two days. Police said the cyber police station, Kashmir zone, has received information through reliable sources that Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

The fresh case comes a day after police had registered cases against woman photo journalist Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq. Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) against Zahra for allegedly uploading ‘anti-national posts’ on her social media accounts.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “No ifs, no buts, no whataboutery - this campaign of FIRs against journalists and commentators in Kashmir is wrong and must stop. If your version of events is so weak that you have to charge these people, it says more about what is happening in Kashmir than anything they have written.”