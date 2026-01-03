Without a vote cast, Mahayuti headed to win 68 seats in Maharashtra civic polls: Here's what's happening

A total of 68 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies are headed to be elected unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15. While the ruling Mahayuti alliance – primarily comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Ajit Pawar fold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – leaders hailed the possibility, the Opposition accused them of using threats and money to force rivals to withdraw their nominations before the deadline. In this multi-cornered fight, 2,869 seats are up for grabs. (Prafull Gangurde/HT Photo)

Given the unusually high number of uncontested candidates, the State Election Commission (SEC) has asked returning officers not to declare results in these wards until an investigation is completed, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

How Mahayuti is winning unopposed in 68 seats In this multi-cornered fight, 2,869 seats are up for grabs. Among these, 44 BJP candidates, 22 Shiv Sena candidates and two NCP candidates are set to win unopposed as they have no challengers.

The number was confirmed on Friday, which was the final day for candidates to withdraw their nominations.

In all of the 68 seats, the ruling alliance's candidates are running unopposed after their rival candidates withdrew their nominations.

In some cases, the withdrawal has happened at the last minute, which the Opposition alleged has fuelled concerns of “buying out victories” by “settling” with rival candidates through threats and bribes.

The largest number of uncontested candidates is in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), where 22 candidates are unopposed. This is the home turf of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan. Jalgaon follows, with 12 such candidates from the home district of water resources minister Girish Mahajan.

In the KDMC, where the BJP and the Sena are in alliance, there are 122 seats. Of these, 15 BJP candidates and seven Shiv Sena candidates are facing no contest. In the 78-seat Panvel Municipal Corporation, where the BJP and Sena are contesting together, six BJP candidates were left without challengers after Congress, PWP and Shiv Sena candidates withdrew their nominations.

In the 165-seat Pune Municipal Corporation, where the BJP and Sena are also in an alliance, two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap, are set to win unopposed after candidates from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) withdrew.

Meanwhile, in Jalgaon, 12 ruling alliance candidates are without rivals, six from the BJP and six from the Sena. All six candidates who withdrew against the Sena belong to the Sena (UBT).

The upcoming polls are expected to be the most divided civic elections the state has seen, as allies will compete against each other and long-time rivals will fight as partners in a high-stakes numbers contest.

Opposition alleges ‘mobocracy’, demands investigation Opposition parties have alleged that the BJP, Sena and NCP either intimidated rival candidates and forced them out of the race or offered inducements to ensure withdrawals at the last moment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed in a post on X that returning officers were told to accept nomination withdrawals till late in the night.

“A friend of mine, who is in this election process, said this (accepting the form beyond 3 pm) would not be appropriate. He was told by the guardian minister, in a tone that sounded both a request and as a threat, that he should listen to what the local MLA says,” he claimed.