A 19-year-old student of a private college has filed a complaint accusing two men of drugging and gang raping her at a villa in Bengaluru, police said on Monday, adding that one of the accused filed a complaint alleging that the woman and her associates attempted to extort money by threatening to release morphed videos. Woman accuses 2 of gang rape, accused alleges extortion bid

Citing the complaint filed on Sunday by the woman, a first-year Bachelor of Arts student from Tamil Nadu, police said the alleged incident took place during a party at a villa in Bengaluru’s Jakkur on the intervening night of February 14-15. Based on her complaint, Amruthahalli Police lodged an FIR under section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Deputy commissioner of police (North East) GK Mithun Kumar said, “The victim stated that the incident occurred on February 14. Based on her complaint, we have registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and initiated a detailed investigation.” He added that the complainant underwent a medical examination, and forensic reports are awaited.

According to the complaint, the woman was invited by one of the accused to attend a Valentine’s Day gathering at the villa, where she arrived with a friend and met the other accused. She alleged that the accused forcibly administered a pink-coloured pill to her despite her refusal, adding that she began experiencing dizziness, physical discomfort and blurred vision and lost consciousness in minutes.

The complaint adds that the woman woke up in another room both men allegedly in the midst of raping her. She alleged that she was confined to the room and only released the next afternoon.

Officials said the woman’s complaint came a day after one of the accused approached the Malleswaram police station, alleging that the student and her associates attempted to extort money from him using a morphed video. In his complaint filed on Saturday, the man said he began receiving threatening phone calls after the party, including from a person claiming to be associated with a private news channel.

The man alleged that the callers threatened to broadcast the morphed video and demanded money. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under section 308(2) (extortion) of the BNS. Police confirmed that they are investigating both cases. “We have registered the extortion case as well and launched an investigation into both complaints. Statements are being recorded and digital evidence, including any alleged video recordings, is being examined,” the DCP said.