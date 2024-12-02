A 26-year-old married woman continued to stage a protest outside her husband’s house for the fifth day in Bengaluru alleging caste discrimination by her in-laws, police said, adding that a case is yet to be filed in the matter. Woman accuses in-laws of caste discrimination

Sindhanur town police inspector Durugappa said that Nayana, resident of Gangavathi and member of a Scheduled Tribe community, had married Sidramaiah (28), from Lingayat Jangam community, on January 25, 2023. The woman alleged that her husband and father-in-law, Amariah Hiremath distanced themselves upon discovering her caste background.

“For the first few months, my husband and in-laws treated me well. However, as time passed, tensions arose and they imposed rules on me, such as if any guests visited, I was confined to a storeroom, forbidden from revealing my caste,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hiremath rejected the allegations and said: “We thought the marriage would benefit both families, but my son has faced harassment from her relatives. He decided to end the relationship, and we support his decision.”

Durugappa said: “No formal complaint has been filed. If one is submitted, we will register an FIR and initiate legal action.”