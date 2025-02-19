Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman attending Maha Kumbh Mela murdered, companion absconding

PTI |
Feb 19, 2025 10:24 PM IST

A 35-year-old woman found murdered who came to attend the Maha Kumbh mela, she was accompanied by a man who is now absconding.

A 35-year-old woman who had come to the city to attend the Maha Kumbh mela was allegedly murdered by a man accompanying her, police said on Wednesday.

Woman found murdered in MahaKumbh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Woman found murdered in MahaKumbh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh said the woman came to Prayagraj with a man to take part in Maha Kumbh. They rented a room in a house in Azad Nagar area, claiming they were exhausted and needed to rest.

On Wednesday morning, one of the neighbours discovered the woman's body inside a common bathroom, the police said, adding that the suspect had fled after killing the woman.

The woman was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The identities of both the accused and victim remain unknown, the police said.

"The man who accompanied her is absconding. While renting the room, they mentioned that they had come from Delhi. The house owner lives elsewhere, and the property is managed by a local shopkeeper," Singh added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On