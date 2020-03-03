Woman beats infant to death in Aligarh over argument with husband

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 03:45 IST

A 25-year-old woman allegedly thrashed her six-month-old daughter to death after “her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi”, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rampur village in Aligarh district on Saturday night, added police.

The accused, Pinky Sharma, was arrested on Sunday and the court sent her to a 14-day judicial custody, said Naresh Kumar Singh, in-charge of Jawan police station .

“The woman had an argument with her husband, Rahul Sharma, when he refused to buy new clothes for the festival [Holi]. An infuriated Pinky thrashed her infant daughter, Soni, to death,” Singh said.

Rahul has lodged a complaint against his wife.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pinky.

“She was booked for the murder of her six-month-old baby daughter and sent to jail after being presented before a court in Aligarh,” added Singh.

“The woman pleaded that such disputes were a routine affair and she did not commit the crime intentionally,” said Singh.

Pinky got married to Rahul, a labourer at a local unit in Aligarh, three-and-a-half years ago.

The couple also has a two-year-old son, police said.