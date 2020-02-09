e-paper
Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram

Woman BJP lawmaker shot dead by husband in Gurugram

Munesh Godhara, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was talking to her sister on phone on Saturday evening when her husband, Sunil Godhara, allegedly opened fire at her.

Feb 09, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gurugram
Ambulance parked outside the scene of crime where Sunil Godhara fired at his wife Munesh Godhara. Munesh Godhara is the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha.
Ambulance parked outside the scene of crime where Sunil Godhara fired at his wife Munesh Godhara. Munesh Godhara is the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha. (ANI/Twitter)
         

A woman BJP leader here was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday.

Munesh Godhara, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was talking to her sister on phone on Saturday evening when her husband, Sunil Godhara, allegedly opened fire at her from his licensed revolver, the police official of Gurgaon’s Sector 10-A police station said quoting the FIR registered in the case.

“The accused shot her twice on her chest while she was engaged in a video call with her sister. The victim died on the spot,” Gurgaon Police public relations officer Subhash Bokan said. “The husband, an ex-serviceman, who works in a private company as a security officer, suspected that she had illicit relations,” the police official said.

Following the incident, the accused fled, he said. A case has been registered in Gurgaon’s Sector 10 A police station against Sunil Godhara and two others, and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Munesh and Sunil got married in 2001. She joined the BJP as ‘Mahamantri of women wing’ in 2013.  The woman’s family members have refuted the allegations of any illicit relationship.

